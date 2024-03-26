Trust Co of the South Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.4% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 633,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

