Trust Co of the South Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,847. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $177.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

