ICON 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95.32 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. ICON has a market cap of $354.94 million and $95.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 986,187,807 coins and its circulating supply is 986,187,890 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 986,157,470.028745. The last known price of ICON is 0.35359773 USD and is up 12.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $38,324,485.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.