TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $267.41 million and $25.90 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00079849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00027368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001432 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,010,434 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,661,882 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.