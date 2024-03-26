Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $23.76 billion and approximately $623.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.60 or 0.05135923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00079849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00027368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,742,818,379 coins and its circulating supply is 35,578,769,561 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.