Trust Co of the South Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Co of the South owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. 505,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,040. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

