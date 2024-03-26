Trust Co of the South Takes $5.77 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.92. 579,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,073. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

