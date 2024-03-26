Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 4,284 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,605,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 1,007,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

