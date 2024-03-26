Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 535,030 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,030 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. The stock had a trading volume of 712,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,305. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

