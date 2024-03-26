Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 728,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.