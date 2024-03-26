Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.66.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $386.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,811. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.41 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

