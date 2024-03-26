Trust Co of the South Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,025,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,986,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.9% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Co of the South owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 1,522,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,125. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

