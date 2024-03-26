Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $570,000 Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 266.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

TSLL traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,741,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,036. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

