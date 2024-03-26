Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.65. 5,751,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

