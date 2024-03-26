Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

