The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 79,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. 13,276,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,231,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

