JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 2,859,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,923. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.