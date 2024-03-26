Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 225 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,915,000 after purchasing an additional 245,409 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,309,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

HD traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.93. 2,607,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,898. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.