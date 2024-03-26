Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,274,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,277,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

