Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Dividend 15 Split Price Performance
Dividend 15 Split stock remained flat at C$5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. 439,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.70. Dividend 15 Split has a 12 month low of C$2.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.71.
About Dividend 15 Split
