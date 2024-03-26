Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dividend 15 Split stock remained flat at C$5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. 439,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.70. Dividend 15 Split has a 12 month low of C$2.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.71.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

