Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

TSE:AD.UN traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,354. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.38. The firm has a market cap of C$778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

