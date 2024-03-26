KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.12 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $427,928.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016297 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00024080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,235.97 or 0.99935403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012420 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00148251 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00636392 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $383,966.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

