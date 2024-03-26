Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 403,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,406. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $121.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

