Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72.00 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Qtum has a total market cap of $500.97 million and approximately $72.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00006804 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.60 or 0.05135923 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00079849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00027368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.