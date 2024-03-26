Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,138. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

