iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Lessened by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
