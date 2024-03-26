Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $965.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.

Venator Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,019.78 and its 200 day moving average is $412.35.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Venator Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 116,896.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 11,954,952 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Venator Materials by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.