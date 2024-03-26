Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Reduced by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,442,145 shares of company stock worth $665,553,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

META stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,179,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,088,033. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.76 and its 200-day moving average is $373.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

