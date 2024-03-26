John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 9,012.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176,630 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 7.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 1.85% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $62,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. 211,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,627. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

