Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,738,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 38.3% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.95% of Vanguard Russell 1000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $236.19. 92,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $179.05 and a 12 month high of $238.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

