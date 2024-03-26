Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 650,738 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

