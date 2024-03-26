Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Invests $345,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

