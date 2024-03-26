Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Purchases Shares of 3,015 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.67. 112,973,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,460,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $565.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

