Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after buying an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Shell by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. Shell plc has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $217.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.