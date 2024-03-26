Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,282,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,282,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,719 shares of company stock valued at $145,892,538 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

