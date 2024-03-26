Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 403,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,631,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.24. 488,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

