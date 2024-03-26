Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 228,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SPKL remained flat at $10.27 on Tuesday. 24,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,159. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Spark I Acquisition Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

