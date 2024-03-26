Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AMLP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,902. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

