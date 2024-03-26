Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 957,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. 812,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

