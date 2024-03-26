Sawyer & Company Inc Has $586,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,171,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,040,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

