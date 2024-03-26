SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,051,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 229,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GNR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 224,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,002. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.