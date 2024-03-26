Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 159,183 Shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.26% of Distoken Acquisition worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIST. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Distoken Acquisition by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 149,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Distoken Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Distoken Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Distoken Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 461,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DIST stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

