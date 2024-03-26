Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,385,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,639,000.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Keen Vision Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.