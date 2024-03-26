Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.66. 556,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $122.74 and a 12 month high of $198.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

