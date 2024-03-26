Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,317 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.03% of ESH Acquisition worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ESHA stock remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,927. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.