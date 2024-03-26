Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORLU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FORLU stock remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.