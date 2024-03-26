Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.85.

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $629.24. 2,797,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,772. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $576.19 and a 200 day moving average of $485.50. The stock has a market cap of $272.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.