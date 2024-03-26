Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Position Increased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,130 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 23.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 85.9% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 552,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 255,411 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 8.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SVII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 10,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.