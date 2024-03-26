Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,000. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF comprises about 0.7% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000.

Shares of CLOZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 110,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,050. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

