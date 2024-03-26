Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,852 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.31. 286,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,532. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $154.94. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

